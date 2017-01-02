Focus on interests to result in more student learning

I predict that Singapore's moves to help students develop their interests and talents will result in far more student learning and more satisfaction ("Learning through life rather than exams"; Dec 27, 2016).

This was clear to the Greek philosopher Plato, who said: "Compulsory physical exercise does no harm to the body, but compulsory learning never sticks in the mind."

Those who have developed encyclopaedic knowledge and mastery of their fields did it through attempting to solve problems of great interest to them, not through "study".

Stephen Krashen (Professor Emeritus)