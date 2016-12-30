Flat owners buying private property: HDB replies

The same rules on ownership of private residential property apply to both resale flat buyers and existing flat owners ("Review policy on HDB flat owners buying private property" by Mr Philip Toh Kee Poon; Dec 22).

During the first five years following the purchase of an HDB flat, also known as the minimum occupation period, a flat owner cannot own, buy, or invest in a private residential property.

This rule serves to reinforce the home ownership principle underlining public housing policies.

We recognise, however, that some Singapore citizens may aspire to own private residential property as their financial situation improves.

Therefore, an existing flat owner can own, buy or invest in a private residential property after he has met the minimum occupation period.

Similarly, a private residential property owner who buys a resale flat will also have to meet the minimum occupation period, before he can own a private residential property concurrently.

He is, therefore, given six months to dispose of his private residential property after the purchase of the flat.

Lily Chan-Wong Jee Choo (Mrs)

Director (Policy and Property)

Housing and Development Board