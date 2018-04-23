Firms, employment agencies must uphold fair recruitment practices

Mr Terence Lim raised issues regarding the role of employment agencies and the conduct of his former employer (Public service can take lead in helping Singaporeans find jobs; Forum Online, March 30).

Employment agencies are expected to uphold the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices. Should their clients directly or indirectly ask them to practise discriminatory recruitment practices, the employment agencies owe them a duty of care to advise them that this is unlawful.

We urge people who have reason to suspect such unlawful behaviour to report them to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

To safeguard the interests of job seekers, MOM will not hesitate to investigate employment agencies reported to have assisted any employer with unfair recruitment practices, even if these were carried out at the request of their clients.

Last year, MOM investigated 27 employment agencies for discriminatory employment practices, of which 20 were issued with demerit points for placing discriminatory job advertisements in the course of performing employment agency work.

In the remaining cases, MOM investigations found that there had been misunderstandings or valid mitigating factors.

Employers who claim that the salary criteria for Employment Pass and S Pass force them to pay foreigners more than locals are being disingenuous. This is because the salary criteria take reference from the salaries of local professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

Such an attitude violates the spirit of the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices and invites scrutiny under the Fair Consideration Framework.

We note Mr Lim's interest to join the public service. The vast majority of public-sector employees are Singaporeans and recruitment is based primarily on assessment of job fit.

Mr Lim is welcome to contact MOM's or the National Trades Union Congress-Employment and Employability Institute's Careers Connect centres for further assistance and advice.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower

Low Peck Kem (Ms)

Chief HR Officer and Senior Director

CHRO Office and Workforce Development

Public Service Division