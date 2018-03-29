Firms adopting unfair employment practices will be placed on watchlist

We refer to the letter by Mr Terence Lim (Not enough to make firms advertise on Jobs Bank; March 8).

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) has contacted Mr Lim about the issues he raised and is investigating these incidents with the Manpower Ministry (MOM).

The MOM will take action against the employers, including curtailing their work pass privileges, should they be found to have adopted unfair employment practices.

MOM expects employment agencies to similarly make reasonable efforts to attract and consider Singaporeans for job positions on merit.

Employment agencies that discriminate against Singaporeans are in breach of the Employment Agencies Act, for acting in a manner detrimental to public interest.

Such agencies may be issued with demerit points or have their licenses suspended or revoked.

All employers must adhere to the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, formulated by Tafep. Those who are suspected of discriminatory practices will be placed on the Fair Consideration Framework watchlist. To date, 500 companies have been placed on the watchlist and have had their Employment Pass applications subject to additional scrutiny.

Those who have encountered workplace discrimination should report the matter to Tafep so that we can immediately address the discriminatory behaviour and build more fair and inclusive workplaces in Singapore.

Roslyn Ten (Mrs)

General Manager

Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices

Christine Loh (Ms)

Director, Employment Standards Enforcement

Labour Relations & Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower