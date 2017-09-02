Fire safety standards: Our Tampines Hub replies

The safety and well-being of the visitors and tenants of Our Tampines Hub is of utmost importance to us (Building projects must have highest fire safety standards, by Mr Francis Cheng; Aug 30).

Even though the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has certified that Our Tampines Hub is safe and fit for occupancy, we have nonetheless stepped up fire safety precautions.

These include conducting regular checks to ensure that all exit passageways are free from obstruction, and having our fire safety system and processes in place.

At the same time, our contractors have taken immediate actions to remove the affected external cladding, in close consultation with the SCDF.

Suhaimi Rafdi

Director

Our Tampines Hub

People's Association

