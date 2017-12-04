Fine those who park bikes indiscriminately for littering

I do not understand why bike-sharing companies or the Land Transport Authority (LTA) should be held responsible for bikes that are not properly parked (Bike-sharing mess not just LTA's problem, by Mr Lim Chee Khiam; Dec 1).

We do not hold McDonald's or Starbucks responsible if people leave their cups or packaging material lying around indiscriminately.

The person who rode and parked the bike in the wrong place should be held accountable. The authorities should get the details of such users from the bike-sharing companies and fine the users for littering.

It is the failure of the authority to enforce littering rules that results in such behaviour.

Foo Say How