Feng can give boost to national table tennis team

I congratulate Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu for clinching gold in the table tennis women's doubles at the Commonwealth Games (The special one for Feng, Yu; April 14).

Feng and Yu have the experience and X factor to win competitions on the world stage. Indeed, Feng still has much to offer.

Our national table tennis team has been lacklustre in recent years. Other nations have overtaken us.

The Singapore Table Tennis Association needs to relook and overhaul its strategy.

Bringing Feng back to impart her experience and skill, as well as to boost team strength and morale, would be a good move.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak