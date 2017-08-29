Feng a role model to young players

Table tennis star Feng Tianwei had been dropped by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) and had to go solo, find a coach and manage her training routine - all at her own expense.

She could have denounced her Singapore links and gone elsewhere to ply her trade.

But she chose to stay on and continue to bring glory to Singapore, winning three gold medals in the SEA Games through sheer hard work and great determination.

The wins are a fitting birthday present as she celebrates her 31st birthday in a few days' time.

I hope she keeps up the good work.

She is an inspiration and role model to the younger and newer players in the STTA and to Singaporeans.

Neo Poh Goon