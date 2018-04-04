FAS scores with S'pore Premier League

The rebranding of the S-League to the Singapore Premier League (SPL) is a major milestone for Singapore football and in the Singapore narrative, and is worthy of celebration (New S'pore Premier League kicks off; April 1).

I had the privilege of being at the National Stadium to witness history being made with the first match of the new-look SPL season between Albirex Niigata and Tampines Rovers last Saturday.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electrifying, and the spectator vibes, both pre-game and during the match, were positive and infectious.

It does look like the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has scored with its latest play to transform Singapore football.

There should be little doubt that this is a harbinger of better things for the sport.

It will be a league that belongs to all Singaporeans and one that all Singaporeans will be proud to support.

Woon Wee Min

