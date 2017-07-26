Fans are what drives football

Many Singaporeans follow big European football leagues, and declare their loyalty to successful championship-winning teams.

They are willing to spend thousands of dollars travelling overseas to watch their favourite teams. Yet they do not easily part with $5 to watch an S-League game.

Our national football team has been called "hopeless" and "terrible". It has been said that local football will "never be as good as other countries".

It is undeniable that the standard of football is vastly different.

But is our motivation for following a team always success or talent? In England, for example, it is their culture to follow their local team.

Being a fan is not just about the sport. It is about the culture; about sitting in the stands and cheering on your team, or waiting after a game to get your favourite player's autograph.

This cannot be experienced through a TV.

Football is about fans. Fans contribute money and motivate players to give it their all.

Singaporeans cannot control what goes on behind the scenes at the Football Association of Singapore. But we can play our part by supporting our local league.

Josephine Seng Yee Ning, 15, Secondary 4 student