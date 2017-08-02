Fair to treat teachers like other professionals

It is not a bold step, but a right one, for the authorities to impose parking charges on all tertiary institutions (All polys to charge HDB parking rates; July 29).

With this scheme on the horizon for all public schools, this is not just another right step, but also an equitable one for all drivers here.

Teachers are no different from professionals in other fields. All commute daily to their workplace to carry out specific duties.

I am taken aback that some primary school teachers cited the long hours they spend at school as a reason for owning cars and for being exempted from parking fees.

Long working hours are not uncommon in Singapore and do not affect just teachers.

Public schools are built at taxpayers' expense and it is justifiable that any use of the compound other than for educational purposes be charged accordingly.

Lim Chee Khiam