Fair for Mindef to introduce parking charges

Recently, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) explained that the decision to charge for parking at six more military camps and bases was based on their proximity to public amenities and market value (Season parking fees to apply at six more military camps, bases; March 28).

As an operationally ready national serviceman myself, I appreciate the work and dedication of all our national servicemen.

However, the fact remains that parking is a benefit and should thus be taxable or paid for.

Furthermore, in land-scarce Singapore, all space comes with an opportunity cost - where the land may generate an even higher economic output should something else be built there.

If parking is to be considered a benefit in recognition of the work and dedication of all national servicemen, Mindef may consider charging a small amount for tax purposes.

Tan Shao Yi