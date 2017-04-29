Extend SkillsFuture Credit to younger S'poreans too

One of the major conclusions of the participants at a recent Digitec conference, which brought together many education providers and industry leaders, was that our education system needed to encourage the spirit of lifelong learning by further integrating schools and the workplace.

For students, this means encouraging them to pursue professional courses and to learn skills that will help them to take on real-world workplace problems.

But to do that, they need specialised training. Unfortunately, many professional courses are too expensive for young people, especially those who are still studying.

The Government should explore the possibility of extending the SkillsFuture Credit scheme to younger Singaporeans, such as those below 25.

Those who have not started working would need the funds badly. Also, they would have the most flexible schedules to pursue professional development courses.

Lionel Loi Zhi Rui