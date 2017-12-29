Excerpts from readers' letters

SHOW CLEAR PRICES AT PETROL KIOSKS

Singapore drivers do not need comparison apps for petrol prices (Watchdog calls for petrol price comparison portal; Dec 20). We just need straightforward competition via clearly posted prices.

In every developed economy that I know, petrol stations must post prices visibly in the forecourt so that drivers can make a decision before entering the station. Singapore has yet to do the same.

By all means, let the petrol retailers offer loyalty bonuses, but peg them to clearly posted prices. We can all then decide which is the better deal.

Michael Joseph Coleman

SO DIFFICULT TO GET PARCEL My parcel passed through Singapore Customs on Dec 23 and is being held, pending any goods and services tax or customs tax. I have called SingPost numerous times and even offered to pay any tax myself to expedite the process and collect my parcel. But, unlike other courier companies, SingPost said it does not have such an arrangement and I need to wait for a notice to be sent to my mailbox before following up. This is bewildering. Aren't we moving towards a Smart City? Why does SingPost seem to be doing the reverse? Glen Goh Kwang Yih

DROP SPONSORS WHO DO NOT HELP

As a sponsor, 2XU is incompatible with Singapore Athletics (SA loses apparel sponsor; Dec 18).

Cutting holes in singlets is a simple customisation request. The excuse that it cannot be done due to "lack of technology" is unbelievable.

If sponsors are unwilling to help our top athletes win, they should be dropped.

Samuel Tan Jun Seng

