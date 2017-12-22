Excerpts from readers' letters

HIGH SUGAR LEVEL IN PROBIOTIC DRINKS

Almost all probiotic drinks on supermarket shelves have excessive sugar levels. It is common to have around 14g of sugar in a tiny 100ml bottle. Even the reduced sugar versions contain 7g of sugar.

Just one bottle of such drinks can take up a whopping 17.5 per cent of the daily added-sugar limit, according to the Health Promotion Board, which recommends 40g to 55g of added sugar daily. The proportion is even higher if one is using the more stringent call by World Health Organisation, which recommends a 25g daily limit.

Many people may consume these probiotic drinks for the health benefits but may be unaware of the amount of sugar in the drinks. There may also be many children who were brought up consuming such highly sweetened probiotic drinks and end up preferring sweetened food and drinks over bland ones.

The Singapore health authorities should look into this situation.

Lim Teck Koon

ENSURING PARCELS GET DELIVERED Recently, I was out for an appointment when Singapore Post delivered a parcel to my house. Instead of the usual practice of putting a notification card in the letter box, the postman sent me a text message to ask if he could put the parcel in my mailbox or leave it outside my apartment. I was able to receive the parcel expeditiously without having to go down to the designated post office. It also saved SingPost time and resources as it did not have to manage the undelivered parcels. Productivity enhancement and greater customer satisfaction need not always come from innovation and technological change. I hope that SingPost will incorporate the "SMS touch" into courier services, wherever feasible. Ong Kim Bock

FINE IRRESPONSIBLE CYCLISTS

I observed an elderly man riding his bicycle against oncoming traffic at a junction near Our Tampines Hub.

I hope the relevant authorities will look into such irresponsible behaviour. The possibility of an accident occurring is high in this case. We should have more policemen and road marshals on the road to get such cyclists to be more responsible. A policeman on site and a fine imposed on the irresponsible cyclist can save at least one life before it is too late.

Patricia Tng Siew Suan (Ms)