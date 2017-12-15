Excerpts from readers' letters

DEVELOP S'PORE FOOTBALL WITH YOUTH

The plans by the Football Association of Singapore to focus on youth development is timely and laudable (Youth focus a key goal in S-League revival plan; Dec 13).

In a case study interview on Sir Alex Ferguson's leadership methods and principles with Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, the legendary former Manchester United Football Club manager was asked about his unconventional choice of taking a bet back in the day on developing the club's youth team - which included future stars like Ryan Giggs and David Beckham - to bring success to the club.

His response was: "If you give young people your attention and an opportunity to succeed, it is amazing how much they will surprise you." Resurrecting Singapore football from the youth level up is the right way forward.

Woon Wee Min

RAID ON ILLEGAL BROTHELS LAUDABLE

I fully support Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam's rebuke of those who criticised police tactics during raids of illegal brothels.

The operators of these brothels and the illegal sex workers are a menace and danger to the fabric of society.

Controlled by criminal syndicates, these illegal sex workers have been taking advantage of our friendly immigration policies and lenient punishments.

The police did the right thing in using force to conduct the raids. Every effort to eradicate such activities should be applauded.

If there is one complaint I have, it is that such police actions should have been carried out much earlier with tougher punishments meted out.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan

AUCTION OFF DRINK DRIVERS' CARS

Last year alone, 2,121 drivers were caught drink driving.

Clearly, the fines for drink driving are not strong enough a deterrent for these drivers (Man arrested for drink driving after ploughing car into 4 pedestrians in Tanjong Pagar Road; ST Online, Dec 7).

To put a stop to this kind of behaviour, the authorities should confiscate and auction off vehicles of drivers involved in drink driving accidents.

This financial loss will definitely be a stronger deterrent.

Rather than increasing taxes, particularly goods and services tax, why not punish criminals more and get them to cough out more money?

If the Mercedes involved in the accident last week was confiscated, it could have easily fetched $100,000 at an auction.

Against the backdrop of 2,000 offenders - that will reap a tidy sum for government coffers.

For the sake of safer roads and not increasing our tax burden any further, I sincerely hope our Government will consider this.

Chua Boon Hou

3-MONTH RENTAL PERIOD RIGHT MOVE

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's decision to warrant a minimum rental period for private homes at three months is the right move.

Having a short-term rental period of days or weeks will compromise the security and safety of residents due to the high flux of tenants.

The facilities and structure of private residential properties make it more attractive for renting.

Mr Toh Cheng Seong is right (Airbnb needs to respect S'pore laws; Dec 9).

He said private residential properties should not become commercially driven hotels.

Residents of private estates pay a monthly maintenance fee for security and to maintain the property they call home.

Risking the safety of the residents and losing the function and intent of the property being private is highly undesirable.

Neo Beng Ai (Madam)