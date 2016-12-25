Ex-convict's tale holds lessons for job seekers

There is much inspiration and many lessons to draw from former prison inmate Jabez Tan's story ("Ex-convict cooked for death row prisoners"; Dec 18), especially for Singaporeans who are going through a rough patch in searching for that elusive next job.

First, we learn that we cannot dictate which family we are born into, nor what life hands to us. But we can definitely decide what we want to do with it.

Similarly, we have little influence over how long we get to stay in our jobs, but we can control how we plan and manage our employability.

Second, once we have set our mind to do something, we must focus and have determination in order to achieve it. We must never underestimate the power of positive thinking.

Third, after we have overcome our challenges, we must remember to pay it forward and give back. We must help other job seekers by sharing our experience and network so that others can learn from us.

We do not have to aim to save all the starfish stranded on the beach; but every one we throw back into the sea is another one saved.

Paul Heng