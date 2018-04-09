Essential to maintain sustainable ecosystem

I am currently a United States resident and, over the years, in my annual visits to Singapore to visit family, I have been impressed by how the Republic has managed to preserve the habitats in areas such as Mandai and Kranji.

Hence, I found the article on the wildlife affected by the Mandai park development works alarming (Animals affected by Mandai park works: Wildlife groups; March 24).

Singapore has, through the foresight and vision of its leaders, managed to build a thriving city that is also green.

Being green does not mean simply planting more trees in the city.

More importantly, it means maintaining a sustainable ecosystem that will benefit future generations.

With evidence growing that the disruption of ecosystems has consequences - such as on climate regulation and nutrient cycling - which ultimately affect the health and well-being of humans, this might be a time for Singapore to lead by example.

By making sustainability a priority, Singapore can blaze a trail for rapidly urbanising societies.

Its actions could put it on the world map as a small country with the tenacity, integrity and creativity to find ways to grow and develop economically without compromising the quality of life for future generations.

Wong May Choo