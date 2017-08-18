Equip teachers with skills to teach special needs children

It is regrettable that a boy was turned away from his music lesson because of his autism (Yamaha sorry for axing lesson over boy's autism; Aug 16).

This incident highlights that many teachers in Singapore are not equipped with what it takes to teach a child with special needs, or what is required to do so.

Without proper training and guidance, many teachers may not have the confidence to teach a student with special needs.

We cannot blame them, but it is a sign that there is more work to be done as Singapore grows to become a truly inclusive society.

Service providers can consider equipping some of their teachers with knowledge and skills to teach children with special needs.

Although it is more challenging, the satisfaction from teaching such children is no less than that of teaching any other child.

There are many resources available for teachers who want to learn more about autism, such as workshops and courses organised by the Autism Resource Centre.

Jael Ng Ga Aik (Miss)