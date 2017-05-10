Voices Of Youth

Entice visitors to new kidney centre

Published
3 hours ago

The Health Ministry is taking the proverb "prevention is better than cure" to heart by increasing the awareness and facilities for the prevention of kidney failure (NKF to open seven new dialysis centres by 2020; April 18).

However, this can be improved.

Incentives can be given to draw more Singaporeans to the new Kidney Discovery Centre.

Perhaps providing vouchers for food joints that encourage healthy eating or giving some healthy food samples can be a practical way of enticing as well as encouraging visitors to kickstart their healthy lifestyle to prevent kidney disease.

Jacelyn Chia Yee Fang, 20,

Year 3 Polytechnic student

