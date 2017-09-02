Ensuring security of system key to success of going cashless

Published
50 min ago

As we attempt to make the leap to a cashless society, one of the biggest hurdles we must cross is our negative mindsets.

Recently, my wife received a notification that her credit card enrolment for Samsung Pay had been declined.

But neither of us owns a Samsung phone.

Even as we explore new technology to facilitate the adoption of e-payments, we must not forget to remain vigilant.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

As long as there remains doubt about the security of the system, whether it is basic identify theft, credit card fraud or sophisticated interception of digitised tokens transmitted via Near-Field Communication at the point of transaction, then, in many people's hearts and minds, cash will still be king.

Seah Charn Ching

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2017, with the headline 'Ensuring security of system key to success of going cashless'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia