Ensuring security of system key to success of going cashless

As we attempt to make the leap to a cashless society, one of the biggest hurdles we must cross is our negative mindsets.

Recently, my wife received a notification that her credit card enrolment for Samsung Pay had been declined.

But neither of us owns a Samsung phone.

Even as we explore new technology to facilitate the adoption of e-payments, we must not forget to remain vigilant.

As long as there remains doubt about the security of the system, whether it is basic identify theft, credit card fraud or sophisticated interception of digitised tokens transmitted via Near-Field Communication at the point of transaction, then, in many people's hearts and minds, cash will still be king.

Seah Charn Ching