Ensuring efficient and secure checkpoint clearance

Mr Larry Leong (Security at arrival checkpoints cannot be compromised; July 25) asked about the use of the enhanced Immigration Automated Clearance System (eIACS) in his letter.

The eIACS, or auto gates, can be used by Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who are using machine-readable passports and whose fingerprints have been pre-enrolled with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Eligible foreign travellers can also apply to use the eIACS.

In addition, the ICA is progressively introducing BioScreen fingerprint scanning for both arriving and departing travellers at our checkpoints.

Travellers who had their fingerprints enrolled on arrival would be able to use the eIACS when they depart from Singapore.

When travellers use the eIACS, the system will automatically perform security checks on the passports.

The ICA will continue to leverage technology to ensure that our clearance processes at the checkpoints are robust, secure and efficient.

Serene Wong (Ms)

Head Public and Internal Communications Corporate Communications Division Immigration and Checkpoints Authority