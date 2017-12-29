Ensure pioneering values remain

I agree with Dr Yik Keng Yeong that Singapore's monumental projects - from the mega port in Tuas to Changi Airport's expansion - to transform itself "cannot fail" and should serve to instil pride in us (Unite in making Singapore's transformation succeed; Dec 22).

Being a small and young nation, we have little room for error.

We must beat the odds or even the best megastructures will be of little use.

Values can change over time and with it, usually comes retrogression, so we must never lose or forget the traits - hard work, thrift and an emphasis on education - that made Singapore what it is today.

Could these traits be superseded by others less desirable to Singapore's continued success? Are indulgent parents producing a languorous generation?

The dangers are real, and it is crucial that we keep these questions in mind always.

Wong Horng Ginn