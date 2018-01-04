Ensure mix of big and small homes in new developments

En bloc fever hit Singapore last year. For many residents, it was a windfall that secured their financial future. For others, it was an emotional goodbye to their homes, friends and neighbourhoods.

Each report announcing a successful sale included information on how many units each development had and how many units the plot could yield.

This information is dismaying.

It was reported that Mayfair Gardens' 124 units of 100 sq m to 200 sq m could be redeveloped into 387 units of 70 sq m, and Dunearn Court's 12 units could be redeveloped to 35 units, also 70 sq m in size.

Are all future units going to be 70 sq m? How are residents supposed to build families and have more children in such a cramped space?

Living in such tight spaces will only create more stress for residents.

These units are also not attractive for investors, as they are too small even for foreigners and singles.

The only ones benefiting would be the developers, who will charge significantly higher prices to maximise their profits.

The Government often looks at factors like traffic patterns when new buildings are built.

I hope the proposals of developers are assessed by the Government to ensure there is a good mix of different sized residential units.

Shirin Aroozoo (Ms)