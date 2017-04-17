Ensure criteria for PR keep up with the times

Apart from raising the application fees, the criteria for permanent residency should remain stringent and keep up with the times (Charge higher fees to reflect value of PR, citizenship, by Mr Ernest Chen Zhengkai; April 13).

Those who apply to become permanent residents are unlikely to be trying their luck, as the application process entails effort, time and money.

It is more likely that many of them are not fully conversant with the criteria involved.

It is important for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to come up with simplified guidelines on Singapore PR applications.

Immigrants who can contribute actively to Singapore's economic and social well-being are welcome to apply to become PRs or citizens.

What counts most is that they bring with them relevant skills and expertise as well as recognised educational qualifications obtained from reputable institutions.

This is the reason that foreigners who fall under the Professional, Technical Personnel and Skilled Workers Scheme, among the various schemes available, are considered favourably when they apply to be PRs.

Given the fast-changing business and social environment, it is imperative that the eligibility criteria for PR and citizenship applications be reviewed periodically to further strengthen Singapore's immigration policies.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng