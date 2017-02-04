English words: Time to say them right

Many Singaporeans are not pronouncing English words properly.

For instance, the word "red" is pronounced as "raid", and the letter "w" is pronounced as "dub-due" instead of "double u".

Other words that are commonly mispronounced include "liaise"; "tuition"; "reservoir"; "abalone"; "almond"; and "their".

If nothing is done to rectify this, our children will continue to speak this way.

It is not about Singlish, or British or American accents.

If even my children's primary school teachers are pronouncing words wrongly,what can we say about the standard of English that is being passed on?

Singapore is well-known for its high education standards.

But it seems that when it comes to proper English pronunciation, we are not getting it right.

It would be helpful if the authorities can create an awareness campaign on how simple English should be spoken in daily life.

Ng Hee Chun

