Enforce ban on riding of e-scooters at new crossing

The scramble crossing in Orchard Road will definitely liven the atmosphere at this shopping belt (Scramble crossing gets green light from pedestrians; Dec 17).

However, a word of caution must be sounded: Accidents might happen as a result of personal mobility device users who ride across the crossing.

E-scooter riders are most likely to be involved.

One reason for this is the existence of e-scooter rentals in town.

Because they are paid rentals, those who use them would be inclined to rush, as it would save time and, hence, money.

Furthermore, from my observation, most of the hirers appear to be tourists.

They may be unaware of local rules such as the prohibition on riding when using crossings. They also ride at high speeds.

This may not be a problem in the malls, walkways or at a two-directional crossing, as most people are watchful.

But one cannot keep an eye on every direction at a scramble crossing. This is when accidents can happen.

Big signboards prohibiting e-scooter riders from riding while crossing the road must be displayed.

Traffic wardens should also stop anyone attempting to do so.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip