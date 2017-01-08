End of grad, non-grad grouping has far-reaching impact

I applaud the Civil Service's decision to end its longstanding practice of grouping its officers according to their education levels ("Civil Service ends grad, non-grad grouping; Jan 5).

The change has a more far-reaching effect in our society than just salary and career progression. These are just some that come to mind:

It will change the perception that those who graduated from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education are "second-class" when compared to university graduates;

It breaks down the mental barriers for our non-graduate males who wish to marry female graduates;

It shows our society is fair and that opportunity is open to all.

Such a move to close the gap between graduates and non-graduates shows we have matured into a more inclusive society. Career progression based on one's abilities is definitely the way to go for Singapore if we wish to scale greater heights.

Roy Goh Hin Soon