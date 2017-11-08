Encourage students to cycle within campus

The policy to restrict car volume is correct and necessary to ease the vehicle congestion problem and also to achieve sustainable development in Singapore (LTA scraps vehicle growth rate; Oct 24).

Expanding the road network will only lead to a growth of the car population, as the smoother traffic flow will induce more individuals to start driving. This is known as the Downs-Thomson Paradox.

Curbing car growth, then, serves to relieve traffic congestion. It can also reduce our overall carbon footprint, of which transport contributes 15 per cent.

With the development of cycling routes and park connectors, eco-mobility, like walking and cycling, is gaining momentum, especially in residential areas.

This should be extended to universities and polytechnics. Students should be encouraged to cycle to and within campus.

Events like group bike rides could be held to lessen the fear of cycling alone and tap the power of peer influence. Free bike tune-ups will also boost the use of bicycles.

Perhaps the education institutions could work with bike-sharing firms to implement subsidised rates within campus.

Geo-tagging technology can be utilised to convert mileage into points that can be exchanged for rewards like discounted meals in school.

Ultimately, inculcating a habit of eco-mobility among the young would complement government efforts towards a car-lite Singapore.

Wang Hao Yu