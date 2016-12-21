Encourage S'pore optical shops to capture global market online

The guidelines by the Optometrists and Opticians Board are not helpful for a nation that has one of the highest rates of myopia in the world ("Look out if you're buying spectacles online"; Dec 16).

Stringent regulations will only encourage buyers to turn to overseas websites.

Cheap eyewear offered by chain stores here are priced lower but may not be of the best quality.

In contrast, cheap but good quality eyewear can be found online, which is the reason for the increasing popularity of online purchases.

Some online retailers of contact lenses also disguise themselves as Singapore sites.

Perhaps the Optometrists and Opticians Board should encourage and help optical stores in Singapore to tap the new trend.

Singapore stores could even blossom online and sell to overseas buyers.

Lim Heng Him