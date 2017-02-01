Encourage creativity in community events

I was rather inspired after reading about the new project aimed at encouraging residents to help provide food for the needy in their neighbourhood ("Fridges stocked with food in Tampines block to help boost kampung spirit"; ST Online, Jan 21).

This is a simple, yet meaningful and interesting way to care for the less privileged in the community.

It made me realise that there is a variety of ways to contribute to the community besides donating and helping at community events.

By introducing more creativity and originality, we can develop more innovative and refreshing initiatives that more people are interested in participating in.

Furthermore, by encouraging citizens to brainstorm and implement more creative projects, they can be prompted to play a more active role.

Knowing that they can care for the community in their own way could motivate them to start engaging the community and perhaps design initiatives of their own.

Institutes and organisations can also step in to support these projects.

For example, students can use their creativity and collaborate with various organisations to design and implement a project that they feel is meaningful.

I believe that, given the time, Singapore can have many more of these fresh, new initiatives, and more citizens participating in them.

With the rapid digital technology advancement, there are endless opportunities for more innovation and more brilliant ideas in improving the lives of those in our community.

We should continue to explore and discover new ways of meeting their needs, and encourage others to start to care for the community in their own way.

This will help to cultivate a society where everyone is active and committed to making a difference in others' lives.

Rebecca Yang Xinze, 15,

Secondary 4 student

