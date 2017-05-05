Enact law to ban plastic and styrofoam takeaway packaging

Although more eateries in Singapore are gradually adopting the use of paper boxes for takeaway food, the use of polystyrene, or styrofoam, receptacles is still very pervasive.

I shudder whenever I see vendors pouring steaming hot water or soup directly into disposable polystyrene and plastic cups and bowls.

Adverse chemical reaction inevitably takes place between the time of purchase and the actual consumption of the food.

Studies have demonstrated that toxic chemical by-products arising from this reaction would take a toll on the individual when they are absorbed into the bloodstream.

Over time, the individual's health would suffer. Of course, most vendors are not concerned with the deleterious effects. They wish only to increase their sales.

Hence, it would be good if laws were enacted to do away with all forms of plastic and styrofoam food packaging.

Paper or other healthier, environmentally friendly forms of packaging should be used instead.

In this way, our people will enjoy a healthier and better quality of life.

Joe Teo Kok Seah