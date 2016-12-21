Enable special needs kids to shine

I was encouraged to see that children with special needs are given similar opportunities in co-curricular activities as their mainstream peers ("Acting dream comes true for young Aiden"; Nov 28).

Perhaps partnerships can be formed between private organisations and special education schools so that students are given opportunities that they might otherwise not have due to limited funding.

It also promotes the idea of inclusion from a young age, and may provide opportunities for mainstream children to interact with their peers with special needs.

Jacelyn Chia Yee Fang, 19, Polytechnic Year 3 student