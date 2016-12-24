Emergency vehicles can drive past red light in life-threatening cases

We thank Mr Francis Tay for his letter on traffic protocols for emergency vehicles ("Can emergency vehicles run red lights here?"; Forum Online, Dec 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) ambulances respond to a wide range of medical cases.

Our paramedics are trained to assess each case according to its severity.

For life-threatening cases that require immediate medical attention, the SCDF's ambulance drivers have the discretion to drive past a red traffic light.

In making such a decision, our drivers carefully assess the traffic situation to ensure that the safety of those on board and other road users is not compromised.

The SCDF and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) remind all road users to play their part by giving way to emergency vehicles like the SCDF's fire engines and ambulances, as well as those from the SPF, so they are not hindered by traffic when responding to incidents.

These actions can make a difference in saving lives.

Leslie Williams (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director (Public Affairs Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force

Simon Ng (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Affairs Department)

Singapore Police Force