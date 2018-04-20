EMA will continue to safeguard consumers' interests

We thank Mr Tan Yi Han for his letter (EMA needs to be more involved in Open Electricity Market; April 13).

The Open Electricity Market (OEM) gives consumers more choices and flexibility in their electricity purchases. This will incentivise the electricity retailers to offer more competitive pricing and innovative offers.

Similar to other competitive markets, electricity retailers can market their plans and vary their offers in response to market conditions.

To help consumers choose the most appropriate plan, consumers can learn more about the OEM at http://www.openelectricitymarket.sg. They can compare the standard price plans offered by different retailers at http://compare.openelectricitymarket.sg. The Energy Market Authority (EMA) will also hold an OEM roadshow this weekend at Westgate mall.

We assure consumers that EMA has and will continue to actively educate consumers and safeguard consumers' interests.

To protect consumers from aggressive marketing tactics, EMA has banned door-to-door sales or marketing activities at or near residential premises. We will not hesitate to act against retailers if they engage in dishonest marketing practices.

Mr Tan also suggested that consumers be allowed to make the switch online at the OEM website and for SP Group to continue providing billing services. Some retailers do offer online sign-ups, while others have worked with SP Group to allow their customers to continue receiving a single bill for electricity and other utilities.

As part of the switching process, consumers are encouraged to take their own meter readings on the last day before the switch takes effect, and send the readings to SP Group via SMS, Whatsapp or e-mail.

However, this is not compulsory as SP Group can estimate their meter readings.

We will continue to gather feedback from Jurong consumers to enhance the OEM.

Soh Sai Bor

Assistant Chief Executive, Economic Regulation

Energy Market Authority