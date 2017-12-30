Elite schools' spirit and culture unify people

The dividing phenomena between people from different categories of school origins and residential dwellings should never be a surprise (New study finds clear divide among social classes in Singapore; ST Online, Dec 28).

It is social behaviour observed since ancient times and in any corner of the world today, not just Singapore.

A society based on class also existed before one based on race.

I am not sure if the emphasis of this report is skewed towards the need to dilute the elite-school culture.

Let's take a step back.

We must ask ourselves what makes the elite schools so successful and how do they continue to preserve the rich heritage, esprit de corps and positive social values that span decades.

The spirit and identity of these schools truly bind men and women of different nationalities, races, religions, ages and backgrounds.

I am proud to be part of such a heritage.

The fellowship is made up of people ranging from top government leaders, senior corporate executives, businessmen and millionaires to social workers, labourers, hawkers and taxi drivers.

They live in diverse residential dwellings and can connect just fine when seated at the same table.

A study should be made on how to replicate and inculcate this culture in all other schools instead of diluting it.

It also doesn't help to keep exacerbating the problem of differing residential status by stating the obvious.

Let us drive behaviour by creating more opportunities and activities that promote common interests and volunteering for social services.

Christopher Lim Sim Cheng