Eliminate fall hazard for air-con technicians

There have been surprisingly few attempts to seriously deal with the plight of air-conditioner technicians, who face potential safety hazards while working in older HDB estates.

By allowing bulky split air-con units to be installed in locations meant for window units, the HDB is enabling this hazard to persist.

Most technicians are likely passive recipients of their working environments because they fear losing their livelihood.

The HDB has a duty to promptly attend to foreseeable misadventures and prevent them.

Air-con units must be placed on a proper air-con ledge with guardrails, to ensure a safe working area and safe passage, rather than on a stainless steel bracket.

A fall-prevention system should be installed in older flats which are not fitted with air-con ledges.

I am sure residents would be happy to pay for it, for safety's sake.

I hope the relevant authorities will provide a permanent fall-protection solution.

Karen Koo (Madam)