Education system has come a long way

The science of pedagogy has evolved dramatically in the last two generations ("Learning the ABCs on Day 1 of Primary 1"; Jan 4).

It is a far cry from the days when interaction between teachers and students was almost entirely unidirectional. My grandchildren are now exhorted to question and to satisfy any curiosity, even in nursery and kindergarten.

Our young are taught to embrace cultural differences and to connect with others.

Creativity and critical rumination must be encouraged in the classroom in a collaborative effort between teachers, parents and other quasi-educational professionals.

Indeed, our teachers and ancillary staff are central to getting our lofty aims off the ground.

We need to give them better recognition, appreciation, cooperation, empathy, promotional prospects and remuneration.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)