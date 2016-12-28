Educate public on natural disasters

I was saddened to read about the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that devastated Aceh ("More than 11,100 people displaced due to Aceh quake: Disaster agency"; ST Online, Dec 8).

The tragedy that claimed numerous lives and displaced thousands serves as a sobering reminder of how fortunate we are in Singapore.

However, we should not allow ourselves to be lulled into thinking that we are completely safe from natural disasters.

As our world becomes increasingly interconnected, more Singaporeans are travelling overseas for work, studies or holidays.

This makes it pertinent for us to learn how to protect ourselves, should we encounter a natural disaster abroad.

The media could provide the public with more information on common natural disasters and how to respond appropriately. Schools could also conduct programmes on this.

Knowing what to do during a crisis can save precious lives.

Tay Jih Hwang,11,

Primary 5 pupil

