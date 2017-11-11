Educate migrant workers to help them take charge of themselves

A large number of migrant workers are brought into Singapore every year to meet our labour needs.

While we depend heavily on them, they do not seem to be able to count on us for adequate protection (Help migrant workers stand up for their own safety; Oct 25).

Despite the Government introducing policies and laws in an effort to do this, enforcement of these rules remains a challenge.

These workers are in no position to complain and have little choice but to bear with the treatment.

Educating these workers will go a long way in empowering them to take charge of themselves.

They can be taught basic English, as many of them do not read, write or speak the language.

Sending them for courses, such as those conducted by social enterprise SDI Academy, will help them to better understand and defend their rights.

The Ministry of Manpower can also look at incentivising employers to provide education opportunities for these workers.

Chew Si Jing