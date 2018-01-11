Educate foreigners on Singapore's no-smoking rules

I commend the Government for its efforts against smoking over the last four decades or so.

Anti-smoking policies have been fairly successfully implemented through strict no-smoking laws and our education system.

Any Singaporean who went through our education system can tell you where smoking is prohibited, even if there are no "no smoking" signs.

However, a significant group may be unaware of the no-smoking rules - foreign residents.

I have lived in two private condominiums in the past two years and have encountered four instances of foreign residents smoking in the enclosed lobby and swimming pool areas.

"No smoking" signs were posted no more than 3m away from the person involved in each case.

When approached, they claimed the no-smoking rule did not apply to them.

Other Singaporean friends of mine have also witnessed similar instances in their residential estates.

Many condominium managers are unable or unwilling to enforce the no-smoking rules.

We have made substantial progress towards a healthy lifestyle and clean environment.

It would be a terrible waste to have these smoking incidences take us back.

Clear guidelines on Singapore's no-smoking laws should be issued when new visas and passports are issued to foreign employees and new immigrants, so they are educated on this.

Evan Lau