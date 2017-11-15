Educate all about cyber security

It is important for everyone - from students to the elderly - to be educated about cyber security.

As hackers are constantly refining their tactics and methods, so too must we be constantly on our guard.

Among other things, we must teach Singaporeans to be careful on the Internet.

For example, a person must be capable of telling if a website is reliable, before he trusts it to perform his transactions securely.

We should not take for granted the cyber-security measures the Government has put in place.

Only when we are alert to the virtual threats we are facing, will we be able to stand against them.

Lee Jia Ying, 16

Secondary 4 student

