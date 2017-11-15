Voices Of Youth

Educate all about cyber security

Published
2 hours ago

It is important for everyone - from students to the elderly - to be educated about cyber security.

As hackers are constantly refining their tactics and methods, so too must we be constantly on our guard.

Among other things, we must teach Singaporeans to be careful on the Internet.

For example, a person must be capable of telling if a website is reliable, before he trusts it to perform his transactions securely.

We should not take for granted the cyber-security measures the Government has put in place.

Only when we are alert to the virtual threats we are facing, will we be able to stand against them.

Lee Jia Ying, 16

Secondary 4 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS:

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2017, with the headline 'Educate all about cyber security'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing