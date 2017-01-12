Eating contests hard to swallow

Published
1 hour ago

Though Singapore is known as a food paradise, do we really need to put ourselves on the competitive eating map ("Food League contestant eats 92 wings in 8min"; Jan 8)?

It is difficult to justify the objective of such competitions.

Do they promote the local food culture?

Do they raise awareness of any issue or help anyone in society?

The activity does not promote good eating habits and lifestyles, as the contestants are over-eating.

It is also a waste of food.

Rather than holding eating contests, I hope organisers can come up with more meaningful and creative activities that will help more people in society.

Lee Hui Min (Ms)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2017, with the headline 'Eating contests hard to swallow'.
Topics: 

