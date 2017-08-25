Easy access to water could help

The move by industry players to reduce the sugar content in their products is good (Seven drink companies pledge to reduce sugar in beverages to 12% or less by 2020, ST Online; Aug 22)

However, I believe that there could be a more effective way to reduce the consumption of sugar.

The answer is water.

In Singapore, if one were to dine outside and wishes to quench his thirst, he would have to purchase drinks, be it water or soft drinks.

In countries like South Korea and Australia, most restaurants serve water free of charge.

If it were made a requirement for restaurants to serve water for free in Singapore, some patrons may not even look at the drinks menu.

The Government should consider installing more water coolers along the streets so that people in Singapore get into the habit of drinking plain water.

Some restaurants sell only bottled water, which is a lot more expensive. Hence, a customer may opt for soft drinks instead, as it costs only slightly more than the bottled water.

It is not just at restaurants and other eating places that water should be made readily available.

The Government should consider installing more water coolers along the streets so that people in Singapore get into the habit of drinking plain water.

Reuben Ang Wen Zheng