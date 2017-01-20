Easier way to apply for PAssion Silver Card

We thank Mr Samuel Lim Hak Tik for his feedback ("Shorten process of applying for PAssion Silver Card"; Jan 16).

We apologise for the multiple trips that Mr Lim had had to make to apply for his PAssion Silver Concession Card and the auto top-up facility.

As holders of the cards are granted concessionary travel on public transport, it is necessary that an applicant's identity and eligibility be verified to prevent abuse and to safeguard his or her interests.

Applications for the concession card can also be submitted via the TransitLink Mobile Services app and our website at www.transitlink.com.sg, with the verification done when the applicant brings his new card to our Ticket Office for activation.

Only an original Senior Citizen Concession Card or NRIC will be accepted as valid identification.

As for the auto top-up facility via credit card, it takes up to two weeks for an application to be approved, including the processing time of the respective banks.

While Mr Lim's auto top-up application was approved within two weeks, it had taken longer for the notification of approval to reach him because of the year-end festive season.

Nevertheless, we will review the application process to make it more convenient for our customers.

Corrine Ng (Ms)

Vice-President

Corporate & Marketing Communications

Transit Link Pte Ltd