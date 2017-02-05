Ease burden to ensure good health of leaders

With the recovery of Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, perhaps it is time for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to review and improve the system to look after his colleagues' health and help tackle unhealthy stresses ("Get-well wishes spurred him on"; Dec 18, 2016).

Without good health, our political leaders cannot enjoy a productive life or have an adequate level of fitness and vitality to lead and serve the people.

Good health is not just about physical well-being - it also includes emotional, mental, social and spiritual health. Any of these dimensions can affect a political leader's overall well-being, performance and contribution.

Political leaders are increasingly facing greater stresses and challenges in a fast-moving world. They are put into more complex situations. Perhaps there is a need to look into grooming more leaders who will be able to share the increasing workload of running the country.

In addition, political leaders can be assigned and be supported by more talents to help them discharge their responsibilities more effectively and efficiently.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)