E-sports finding place in the real world

E-sports are rising in popularity, but Singapore still does not treat such gaming as a real sport, perceiving it to be just a leisure activity ("E-sports is not just child's play" by Wu Yu; Voices of Youth, Dec 14).

Competitive gaming requires an equal amount of skill and effort as any physical sport. Players must have the focus and mental agility to understand the game and develop strategies on the spot; the dexterity to complete in-game actions quickly; the ability to work as a team; and the fierce drive to be the best.

They must train for hours, discuss and practise strategies, and analyse every aspect of their game so they can reach their fullest potential.

E-sports are also as popular as any other sport. In fact, 27 million people watched the League of Legends World Championship in 2014, compared to 18 million people who watched the NBA finals that year.

With this year's Dota 2 competition The International having a prize pool of more than US$20 million (S$29 million), and many more people dedicating their lives to playing video games professionally, it is not hard to see that e-sports are becoming a real sport.

The rest of the world is starting to push the boundaries of e-sports. Perhaps Singapore should consider providing more support for our talents.

Evan Lim Hong Jun, 11,

Primary 5 pupil

