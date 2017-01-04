E-scooter users being responsible

Using an e-scooter at high speeds is dangerous not only for the users but also the pedestrians around them.

So, it is heartening to read that e-scooter users are setting lower speed limits ahead of the changes to the law ("Riders capping e-scooter speed ahead of new rules"; Nov 28, 2016).

By taking the proactive step to slow down, ride safely and avoid accidents, they are showing utmost responsibility, self-awareness and respect for human life.

Even one life lost is one too many and cannot be brought back, even with the strictest of laws.

Justin Chua Jun Jie, 12, Secondary 1 student