Driving overseas: Learn country's traffic rules and culture first

I am saddened to read about the number of Singaporeans killed on the road while driving overseas (Singaporean killed in traffic accident in South Africa; Dec 29).

I have been driving for more than 40 years and have driven extensively in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

I always believe one should prepare to drive in another country by familiarising oneself with the traffic rules and regulations and the driving culture of the country concerned.

I have found the websites of the traffic police and motoring associations in the countries and states I plan to visit very helpful in educating me about driving in their countries.

Soon Soo Kee