Drivers reversing out of homes pose danger to cyclists, PMD users

Could the Land Transport Authority or the Government clarify legal liability rules should a cyclist or someone using a personal mobility device (PMD) on a footpath/driveway be struck by a car reversing or driving out of a landed home?

In the state of New South Wales in Australia, cycling on footpaths has been banned for many decades for this very reason.

There, the landed homes have low boundary fences and, even then, drivers cannot see cyclists as they drive their cars out of their homes.

In Singapore, landed homes have high boundary fences. It will be quite difficult or impossible for any driver to see a cyclist or someone using a personal mobility device as they drive their cars out of their homes.

Hannah Lim (Associate Professor)