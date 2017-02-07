Drivers reversing out of homes pose danger to cyclists, PMD users

Published
1 hour ago

Could the Land Transport Authority or the Government clarify legal liability rules should a cyclist or someone using a personal mobility device (PMD) on a footpath/driveway be struck by a car reversing or driving out of a landed home?

In the state of New South Wales in Australia, cycling on footpaths has been banned for many decades for this very reason.

There, the landed homes have low boundary fences and, even then, drivers cannot see cyclists as they drive their cars out of their homes.

In Singapore, landed homes have high boundary fences. It will be quite difficult or impossible for any driver to see a cyclist or someone using a personal mobility device as they drive their cars out of their homes.

Hannah Lim (Associate Professor)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2017, with the headline 'Drivers reversing out of homes pose danger to cyclists, PMD users'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping